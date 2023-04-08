Queen Elizabeth reportedly found Prince Harry’s phone calls ‘quite difficult’ to bear

File Footage

Queen Elizabeth reportedly had a hard time deal with her grandson Prince Harry’s whining phone calls about other members of the Royal family following his move to the U.S.



In his new book Our King, which is being serialised in the Daily Mail, royal journalist Robert Jobson said that the late monarch asked the Duke of Sussex to call his father directly after he constantly complained about him.

An insider told Jobson, “Her Majesty found Prince Harry’s calls quite difficult and wearisome. She didn’t want to interfere in the father/son relationship and would urge him to speak to his father.”

Following this, the father-of-two started calling his dad, who did not like the tone of his son when he spoke to him over phone.

It has been claimed that Harry made repeated requests to then Prince Charles for money and even swore at him.

Jobson, in his book, claimed that Charles told the Queen that he refused to give Harry any money because he wasn’t a bank.