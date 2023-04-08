Meghan Markle’s ‘preferred truth’ poses ‘a lot of victimhood’

File Footage

Meghan Markle blasted for wanting only “the truth to be something which makes her look good.”



These claims have been brought to light by royal columnist Louise Roberts.

His admissions were shared during an interview with Sky News Australia.



There, Mr Roberts was quoted saying, “Meghan is all about truth and truth for the rest of us is sort of facts and data and pretty much stuff that can be proven by a number of sources.”

“But of course, Meghan wants the truth to be something which makes her look good or if it doesn’t make her look good then it’s something she can attach her victimhood status to.”