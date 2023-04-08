Juliette Lewis reveals she was starstruck after meeting Bob Dylan

Juliette Lewis has recently revealed that she started crying after meeting her favourite singer Bob Dylan for the first time.



In a new interview with PEOPLE, the Yellowjackets star looked back at a memorable encounter with her favourite musician Dylan.

“I met him in a tiny New York elevator,” said the 49-year-old.

The actress continued, “My brain had to tell me to act normal.”

Dylan then spoke to her, “And then he says, “You know Bob, huh?’ Bob De Niro. ‘You were in that movie’.”

“And I'm like, ‘And you're Bob Dylan’. And then my little brain was like, ‘Say hi, how are you?' 'cause I was gonna faint’,” added the actress.

“I got out and into my van for work and told the driver I met him and then involuntarily started sobbing,” she revealed.

Earlier on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Lewis reflected on the moment when Dylan’s 1965 song She Belongs to Me helped her go through one of the “hardest times” in her life. The actress mentioned that she was 22 when she listened to it “for months on end”.