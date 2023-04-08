Prince William wants nothing to do with ‘renegade royals’ and ‘King Charles agrees’

File Footage

Prince William has reportedly lost any trust he ‘ever had’ in Prince Harry since his newfound admissions came to light.



These claims and admissions have been issued by royal commentator and expert Robert Jobson.

He believes the Royal Family has wound up losing any and all faith in Prince Harry.



His admissions were made in the book titled Our King, and according to Mail Online, warns, “In the aftermath, William went to his father and told him that the Royal Family needed a clear strategy in dealing with the renegade royals. Charles agreed.”

Not only had Harry heavily implied to Oprah that a member of the family was racist, but he’d had the gall to claim that his father and brother knew they were ‘trapped’ in their royal roles — ‘and I have huge compassion for that,’ he had added, twisting the knife.”

Before concluding, Mr Jobson also added, “Both Charles and William had been extremely upset by Harry’s arrogance, aghast at his lack of discretion and furious that he’d had the audacity to speak about their supposed feelings.”