Jeremy Renner rides mobility scooter on family outing amid recovery from snowplow injury

Jeremy Renner joined his family on an amusement park outing amid recovery from a near-fatal snowplow accident.



The Marvel star, 52, was spotted riding a motorized scooter as he enjoyed a fun-filled family trip to Six Flags for Spring Break on Good Friday.

Renner – who has been using an anti-gravity treadmill to regain the ability to walk – shared a bunch of snaps and videos of him enjoying the sunshine with fans on Instagram.

“Leading the way Best I can Spring Break 2023!!!” Renner captioned the video of him driving the scooter.

The Mayor of Kingstown star also posted a pair of sweet family snaps, captioning one photo with, “Good Friday, made magic happen on the mountain with some of my amazing family!”

Renner was standing alongside his family in the pictures and was beaming in every post.

The Mission Impossible actor’s latest post comes just days after his first interview since the horrific accident aired on streaming platform Hulu.

Renner declared he has ‘no regrets’ over the near-fatal crash, after which he wrote a note to his family pleading with them not to ‘let me live on tubes and a machine’ as he thought he was close to death while first recovering in hospital.