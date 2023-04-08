'Star Wars: Rogue Squadron' NOT dead, says Lucasfilm president

Lucasfilm chief Kathleen Kennedy has teased that Star Wars: Rogue Squadron is still on the cards despite scores of mishaps.

Speaking to IGN at Star Wars Celebration, the studio's president gave hope to fans after the film's reported production was shelved.



"Rogue Squadron, that definitely is something that we still talk about," she added. However, she suggested that its return may be altered from the original.

"Whether it's a movie or whether it ends up being in the series space, that's definitely something."

Disney removed Rogue Squadron from the production schedule in November 2021, reportedly because of director Patty Jenkins' schedule clash.

The film was originally slated to release in December 2023.

At that time, Jenkins said she set to make "the greatest fighter pilot movie of all time," deriving inspiration from her father's career as a U.S. Navy pilot.

"This story will introduce a new generation of starfighter pilots as they earn their wings and risk their lives in a boundary-pushing, high-speed thrill ride," said Kennedy in the film's announcement.

"The legend of Rogue Squadron has been long beloved by Star Wars fans, and will move us into a future era of the galaxy."