'The Last of Us' admirers list grows

The Last of Us has stormed the TV ratings since its debut, with several glowing reviews.

Recently, The Super Mario Bros. Movie actor Jack Black also went gaga over HBO's critically-acclaimed apocalyptic drama.

During an interview with BBC, the Jumanji actor gushed over the faithful adaptation of the hit PlayStation game.

"The Last of Us was fantastic," adding, "And what's crazy is how loyal it is to the original source material. It's basically all from the game with just a couple of tweaks. It's going to win all the awards. They used the video game almost like a storyboard, and I was like. 'Whoa, this looks just the same.'"

Black also said that more video games would be adapted for movies and TV shows due to their good stories.

"It will be very interesting to see what happens to the entertainment industry over the next 20 to 30 years, but I think we will be seeing more and more storytelling from the gaming universe," he added.