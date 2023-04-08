Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have ‘yet to prove themselves’: ‘Scandal formula flopped’

File Footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s bid to utilize the ‘royal scandal-based formula’ has officially flopped, in the eyes of experts.



These claims have been brought to light by PR expert and Go Up's Chief Executive Edward Coram-James.

The claims in question have been shared during the course of her chat with Express UK.



There, he was quoted saying, “The Sussexes are yet to prove themselves in any significant way.”

“Meghan had a decent career as an actor on a big TV show, but a number of years ago [and] Harry was in the Military, and had a short but esteemed career therein, but, again, too long ago to impact him today.”

Before concluding he also added, “Those pieces of works that have not followed a royal scandal-based formula have flopped.”