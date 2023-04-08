Blake Lively looks ‘authentically beautiful’ at her beachy family outing

Just two months after welcoming her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively took to Instagram on Friday, April 7th, 2023, to show off a series of stunning beachy photos while on a vacation with her family.

The mom of four shared the carousel of photos, which she captioned, “she sells seashells down by the seashore.”

In the first slide, the Gossip Girl alum, 35, rocked a geometric-print Follow Suit bikini, which she accessorised with a seashell necklace and what appeared to be overalls. In the next one, she showed off her outfit featuring figure-hugging geometric-print pants.

There was also a smiling image of Reynolds, 46, walking on the beach. The couple also posed for a sweet picture with their mothers, Tammy Reynolds and Elaine Lively, indicating that they all stepped out for a family holiday.

The comment section was flooded compliments from friends and fans for the new momma.



“Ooo lalaaaa!” her sister, Robyn Lively, 51, quipped.

Supermodel and bestie, Gigi Hadid, who is also mom to two-year-old daughter Khai, admired Lively’s choice of jewellery.

“She is my favorite jewelry collector,” she wrote followed by a heart-eyed emoji.

Gal Gadot left a couple of fire emojis in the comments.

Blake’s personal hair stylist, Jennifer Yepez, also couldn’t help but gush over the new vacation photos. “Mamasita,” she commented, along with a series of fire emojis.

Moreover, fans gushed over how stunning the Age of Adaline star looked after recently giving birth.

“Didn’t you just have a baby!? [fire emoji],” asked one impressed fan.

“Authentically beautiful! No filter! [heart-eyed emoji],” gushed another.

One fan appreciated Blake for not editing out her images, “Thank you for being real and not photoshopped.” While another echoed, “love how natural this is. Beautiful.”

“What is it like being an actual goddess?” asked a fan.

One fan quipped, “I’m really just here to remind Ryan for the 1,342,589th time just how luck[sic] he is!”

Ryan and Blake share daughters James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3. The family’s recent fourth addition was born sometime in February 2023, and their name has not yet been revealed.