Details of King Charles and William's deal against Harry revealed

Prince William and King Charles agreed to "never meet Harry alone" again after the Duke of Duchess of Sussex's interview with Oprah Winfrey, according to royal author Robert Jobson.

In his new book titled "Our King" which has been serialised by The Daily Mail, the author details the inside story of the Royal Family's war with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

According to Jobson, William and Charles were "extremely upset by Harry's arrogance" and quickly moved to a new tactic.

Daily Mainly reported that a senior source in the Royal Household told Mr Jobnson: "They were both deeply disappointed in him.

"He had no right or authority to speak on their behalf." Jobson wrote, "They decided they would no longer treat Harry as a trusted member of the family.

"They would never meet Harry alone. There would always have to be another person in the room."

It is still not clear whether the father-son duo would meet Harry alone if he attends King Charles' coronation.