King Charles acted 'mute' as Prince Harry performed to Shakespeare

King Charles was at the center of Prince Harry's school play, the latter reveals.
Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex reveals his father proudly came to the school auditorium to enjoy his younger son perform at a Shakespear play.
He pens: “Opening night, my father sat dead center in a packed Farrer Theatre and no one had a better time. Here it was, his dream come true, a son performing Shakespeare, and he was getting his money’s worth. He roared, he howled, he applauded.”
Harry, however, adds: “But, inexplicably, at all the wrong moments. His timing was bizarrely off. He sat mute when everyone else was laughing. He laughed when everyone else was silent.”
