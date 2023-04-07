Elvira recalls seeing Brad Pitt training for ‘Fight Club,’ says ‘I almost fainted’

Cassandra Peterson recalled living next door to Hollywood’s heartthrob Brad Pitt for years.
In conversation with PEOPLE, the Elvira actress, 71, recalled seeing the Bullet Train actor, 59, training for his 1999 film Fight Club in his garage.
Peterson, who sold her Los Angeles mansion to Pitt in 1994, the same home he recently sold, shared, "I have to say, Brad was just wonderful."
She went on to add, “He was always kind and sweet in their interactions” and admitted he's "stunningly gorgeous" too.
"One time I was walking down the street looking like a hag because I'd just gotten out of the shower. I was in a rush to get somewhere, so I ran my dogs down the street for a quick walk, and I go past Brad's garage and he's in there wearing only sweatpants and punching," said Peterson. "He's doing a punching bag. He's got on boxing gloves and he is punching a bag."
The Oscar-winning star was training for his 1999 movie Fight Club. "He was getting ready to do the movie Fight Club! He's in there and I really — I swear I almost fainted," Peterson said.
"I remember he goes, 'Hey, how are you?' and I'm like, 'Huh.' I couldn't talk. I was turning red. I felt like I was fainting. He's just so stunningly, stunningly handsome — and nice, to top it off." Peterson added that having an A-list neighbor sometimes left her friends in awe.
She concluded saying, "living next to him was great experience."
Sunil Grover played Gutthi and Dr. Mashoor Gulati in Kapil Sharma's show
Salman Khan has been receiving death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi gang
This now makes her labelmates with Won Young as IVE is under Starship Entertainment
Sarah Ferguson said, “500k followers! Thank you all so much for your support and kind words.”
The pre-release track is leading up to the third instalment in Suga’s Agust D trilogy
Shah Rukh Khan is all set for release of his next film 'Jawan'