Prince Harry will have ‘no relationship’ with royals ‘ever again’ if Coronation ‘misfires’

File Footage

Royal experts fear the possibility of Prince Harry not attending King Charles’ Coronation, could result in him ‘never getting’ any kind of relationship with the Firm ‘ever again’.



These warnings and admissions have been brought to light by royal author and biographer Alexander Larman.

The claims in question were shared during Mr Larman’s interview with the Royally Us podcast.



He started the chat off by saying, “It seems clear to me, Harry has no interest whatsoever in reconciling with his family.”

“He's got a new life now, it is a completely different life. He can't go back to it, there is absolutely no possibility he is going to come back to Britain and lead a normal life.”

“There has been a lot of discussion and a lot of speculation about will Harry and Meghan go to the Coronation.”

“Now, I don't know what is going to happen. But I will be amazed if at least Harry doesn't because if he didn't go to the Coronation, he is essentially saying 'I'm not going to have any relationship with my family ever again'.”