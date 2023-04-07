Shah Rukh earns top spot in Time magazine's 'List of Most Influential People'

Shah Rukh Khan is all set for release of his next film 'Jawan'

The King of Bollywood Shah Rukh, after delivering a blockbuster film like Pathaan this year, earns the top spot at the reader poll of the leading American magazine Time.

SRK wins the 2023 TIME100 poll. In the poll, readers vote for celebrities which according to them is the most deserving one to become a part of the List of Most influential people in TIME magazine.

Publication revealed that over 1.2 million votes were cast out of which four percent belonged to Khan. There were many popular names in the list from different fields. For instance; football player Lionel Messi, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, athelete Serena Williams and actor Michelle Yeoh were part of the list.

King Khan surpassed each and every one of these notable personalities and emerged as number one.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to rule the box office once again with his upcoming film Jawan, directed by Atlee. The film also features Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in vital roles. Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt will also appear for a cameo in the film. Moreover, the actor also has Dunki in the pipeline, reports Indiatoday.