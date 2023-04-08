Prince Harry ‘not a threat’ to US sentiments’: ‘Get over drug use admission!’

Prince Harry has just been defended by an expert who believes people should “just get over” the drug use admission that’s been shared.
These admissions have been brought to light by journalist and author Ernest Owens.
He believes the incoming calls for Prince Harry’s visa application are “absolute rubbish” because people need to “just get over it.”
According to Sky News Australia, Mr Owens believes, “Prince Harry does not pose a threat to the United States."
“He has really embraced the American culture, he is very modern, he’s progressive and he really represents the kind of spirit that a lot of particular millennials and Gen Z look for in a public figure such as him.”
“There are so many more important things going on in the world than badgering about a visa … he’s fine, he’s okay … get over it.”
