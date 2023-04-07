Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have only ‘parachuted into' creative world

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle haven’t earned their spot in the creative industry, and have instead just “parachuted in.”
These claims have been brought to light by Loose Women's Jane Moore.
According to a report by Express UK, she claimed, “I'm all for if, ten years down the line, they have made lots of programmes and come up quietly and got the deal then [that would be different].”
“But I think, them just parachuting in is not good for the creative industry as a whole, Ryan Murphy has a deal, Shonda Rhimes, these are proven really good creative writers, producers, creators.”
