Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘have everything’ due to royal connections

File Footage

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not worked for any of their brand deals and are ‘still cashing’ in on their royal associations.



These claims have been brought to light by Loose Women's Jane Moore.

Moore started the conversation off by saying, “It irritates the hell out of me. I'm a writer myself.”



According to Express UK, “I know there are so many writers and producers, and there is so much young talent out there trying to come through, who would love to get into Netflix's door — let alone be given this deal.”

“They have been given this deal because of who they are, not because of what they have proved they can do.”