Tennessee expulsion vote: What did Justin Jones do?

Democratic state Rep Justin Jones of Nashville gestures during a vote on his expulsion from the state legislature on April 6, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee.— AFP

Republicans in Tennessee decided on Thursday to expel two Black freshman lawmakers for speaking out of turn during a gun control rally, including Rep Justin Jones, who is also a community organiser.

The GOP supermajority's campaign to remove Reps Justin Jones, Gloria Johnson, and Justin Pearson resulted in the expulsion of the two black politicians following a vote that was mostly divided along party lines. Republicans could not secure the required two-thirds majority of votes to remove Rep Gloria Johnson.

Democratic state Reps. Gloria Johnson (L) and Justin Jones embrace after a vote that expelled Jones from the governing body on April 6, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.— AFP

Dubbed “the Tennessee Three” by fellow Democrats, Justin Jones, Johnson and Pearson represent the three largest cities in Tennessee.



What did Justin Jones do?

Before the vote, Justin Jones, who is also a community organiser, criticised Republicans for not enacting gun reform laws, saying that their inactivity has generated a movement for change.

“Your flexing of false power has awakened a generation of people who will let you know your time is up,” Jones, 27, warned Republicans.

Republicans questioned Jones about the sequence of events on the day of the protests in an effort to link them to legal transgressions. In his remarks to the floor prior to the vote, Republican Rep Gino Bulso, who sponsored the expulsion measures, claimed that Jones "shows no remorse."



Jones was pictured alongside Pearson and Johnson in a protest video that was shown prior to the vote.

Talking with reporters after his expulsion, Jones said the proceedings do “not seem like America".

“To expel voices of opposition and dissent is a signal of authoritarianism and it is very dangerous,” he said.

According to Politico, Jones and Pearson’s photos and biographies were immediately removed from the state legislature website.