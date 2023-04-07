Prince Harry using Coronation to ‘remain relevant’: ‘Sensation kills’

File Footage

Experts believe Prince Harry has ‘long since feared’ his own limited shelf life and is using the Coronation to keep up with appearances.



These claims have been brought to light by Washington-based British business development consultant Hilary Fordwich.

Her claims were shared during an interview with Express UK.

In the midst of this chat, she was quoted saying, “He has long feared for his 'limited shelf-life' before he starts sliding down the royal family pecking order and the public become far more fascinated with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.”

Before concluding Fordwich also admitted, “So, after the coronation he has to come up with ways to remain relevant and sadly, sensation sells.”