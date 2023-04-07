Kate Middleton ‘wary’ of Prince Harry agenda?

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, who once shared a close bond with her brother-in-law Prince Harry, reportedly is wary of the Duke’s agenda as she does not trust him anymore.
The Radar Online, citing an insider, claimed “like William, she [Kate Middleton] does not trust Harry and is wary of his agenda."
The report comes after the Prince and Princess of Wales snubbed Harry during his surprise visit to UK recently.
The insider told the publication, “King Charles III and Camilla are too busy, and Prince William and Princess Kate snubbed him.
The royal source further claimed, "In fairness, Kate and William may not have been aware that Harry was coming, but they didn't hang around for long after hearing he had landed at Heathrow Airport. They drove to the countryside with their three children for the Easter holidays."
Prince Harry’s ‘running out of royal clout’ and needs ‘headline bait’
Raveena was honoured with Padmi Shri by President Droupadi Murmu
Prince Harry fear’s time is running out as ‘limited shelf life’ threatens to creep further in
Albeit not any time soon, James Gunn admitted that a Marvel-DC crossover is certainly 'likely' with him at the helm
Nawazuddin Siddiqui and wife Aaliya Siddiqui are curently fighting their children's custody case
Prince William and Kate Middleton do not trust Prince Harry anymore