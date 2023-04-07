'Tennessee Three': GOP expels 2 of 3 Dems, both black, over gun protest

From L to R - 'Tennessee Three' lawmakers: Gloria Johnson, Justin Jones and Justin Pearson.— Screengrab via CNN

Republicans in Tennessee decided on Thursday to expel two black freshman lawmakers for speaking out of turn during a gun control rally, but they chose not to dismiss a third Democrat, a white member, who had also taken part in the same protest on the state House floor the week prior.

Republicans' attempt to unseat Democrats has drawn attention from throughout the country due to their political audacity and unheard-of abuse of power in a US state legislature.

The GOP supermajority's campaign to remove Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson resulted in their expulsion following a vote that was mostly divided along party lines. Republicans could not secure the required two-thirds majority of votes to remove Rep. Gloria Johnson.

When asked by reporters why Johnson was the only lawmaker to evade expulsion, she answered: “It might have to do with the colour of our skin.”

Before the vote, Justin Jones, who is also a community organiser, criticised Republicans for not enacting gun reform laws.

“Your flexing of false power has awakened a generation of people who will let you know your time is up,” Jones, 27, warned Republicans.

As a result of a tragic school shooting that left seven people dead, including the perpetrator, demonstrators rallied in Nashville last week to demand changes to gun laws. Without the House GOP leadership calling them to speak, the members entered the chamber, carried a megaphone and led shouts on the chamber floor. This prank temporarily halted parliamentary proceedings. Later, Cameron Sexton, the speaker of the house, compared their actions to "an insurrection."

The public viewing gallery erupted into cries of "fascists" and "shame on you" after the final decision to remove Pearson.

The state Legislature is dominated by Republicans in both chambers and during the midterm elections, the GOP strengthened its supermajority by gaining more seats in the House. Republicans hold 75 seats, while Democrats only hold 23.

Dubbed “the Tennessee Three” by fellow Democrats, Justin Jones, Johnson and Pearson represent the three largest cities in Tennessee.