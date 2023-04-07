Prince Harry was 'assumed' to have 'no career' and 'desire'

Prince Harry is snubbing general opinions over royals' future career path.
Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the father-of-two admits he was not expected to have any ambition growing up.
He pens: “But another part of me felt hugely ambitious. People assumed that the Spare wouldn’t or shouldn’t have any ambition. People assumed that royals generally had no career desires or anxieties. You’re royal, everything’s done for you, why worry?”
Harr adds: “But in fact I worried quite a lot about making my own way, finding my purpose in this world. I didn’t want to be one of those cocktail-slurping, eyeroll-causing sloths everyone avoided at family gatherings.”
