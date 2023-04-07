King Charles always got 'firm handshake' from Queen, never 'hug'

King Charles III’s suffered due to lack of love from Queen and Prince Philip, says Prince Harry.
Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex insinuates his father was greatly ignored by his parents due to their professional commitments and Royal duties.
He pens: “When he was five or six, Granny left him, went off on a royal tour lasting several months, and when she returned, she offered him a firm handshake. Which may have been more than he ever got from Grandpa.”
Speaking about Prince Philip, Harry adds: “Indeed, Grandpa was so aloof, so busy traveling and working, he barely saw Pa for the first several years of his life.”
