Salman Khan calls out nudity, abusive language on OTT platforms

Salman Khan insisted filmmakers should not promote abusive language and nudity and also emphasized on censorship for OTT platforms.
He talked against the abusive language and nudity which has become common through digital streaming platforms.
Talking about his point he said, “I really think there should be censorship on the medium (OTT). All these… vulgarity, nudity, gaali galauch (swearing) should stop. Kids as young as 15 or 16-year-old can watch them all. Would you like it if your young daughter watches it? I just think the content on OTT should be checked. Jitna clean hoga content, utna behtar hoga, viewership uski zyada hogi.”
He further added, “You have done it all – love making, kissing and exposing in scenes. And when you enter your building, your watchman has also watched your work. I just don’t think that is right for security reasons. We don’t need to do that… Hindustan mein rehte hai, thoda boht theek hai lekin itna zyada beech mein ho gya tha. Ab jake thoda control mein aya hai. Now, people have started working on a lot of good and decent content.”
