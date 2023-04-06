Queen Camilla 'can't save monarchy'

A royal expert has claimed that Queen Camilla 'won't save the monarchy' as 'crisis brews slowly' ahead of her and King Charles III's coronation.

The Queen, who was all smiles and in high spirits as she attended a Maundy Thursday service at York Minster with King Charles on April 6, could not be enough to sway public opinion on the royals amid ongoing crisis, according to an expert.



Good Morning Britain's presenters Adil Ray and Kate Garraway, in latest episode, with Jack Royston and Arthur Edwards discussed whether Camilla can save the monarchy.



Sharing his thoughts on the topic, Edwards sang Camilla's praises, asserting that she is "very loyal" to the King, who she has made "so happy", while, Royston tried to give an honest opinion by highlighting harsh reality check.

"This is all well and good but the monarchy has a massive problem waiting down the line," Royston interrupted.

The expert added: "There's a kind of time bomb waiting to go off which is that, sure Camilla and Charles are popular among older British people but 18 to 24-year-olds have swung quite hard against monarchy over the years."

It was revealed on Wednesday that Camilla will become "Queen Camilla" following the Coronation, the third time her post-accession title has changed.



Allegations made by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "fired the starting gun on a crisis that is brewing slowly", Royston claimed.

He added: "As recently as January, in the aftermath of Harry's book, 52 percent of 18 to 24-year-olds favoured abolishing the monarchy. Now this is new, it might feel like young people are a bit more radical than older people but it didn't used to be this way and it's a problem the royals are going to have to deal with."

He then asserted that Camilla "won't save the monarchy", as Edwards took aim at Prince Harry, claiming that Camilla has "only ever been nice to Harry" yet she was portrayed as "the villain" in Spare. "And you wonder why his father doesn't talk to him," Edwards added. "It's just disgraceful."

King Charles and Camilla ae set to be officially crowned together in a Westminster Abbey ceremony on May 6, with members of the public expected to line the streets of London and millions anticipated to watch the State occasion on television.

