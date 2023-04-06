The Boyz’s company threatens legal action against invasion of privacy

They also called out the individuals spreading false rumours about the group

The agency behind the K-pop group The Boyz, IST Entertainment, released a statement threatening legal actions against those who seek to invade the members’ privacy. They also called out the individuals spreading false rumours about the group.

The company posted the statement on April 4th on their official fan cafe:

“Hello. This is IST Entertainment.

First of all, we would like to thank fans who show lots of support and love for THE BOYZ.

Even after releasing the announcement on privacy infringement in February of last year, unauthorized visits to places related to the artists’ daily lives such as office building and hair salon as well as the dorm continued, causing serious mental and material damage to the artists as well as their families, acquaintances, and people around them.

We inform you that the acts [of invasion of privacy], such as making loud noises in front of the company building, blocking paths while filming, attempting to trespass the artists’ dorm and parking lot, and following dangerously in a vehicle, are being collected through black box and CCTV footage and are continuously delivered and reported to the local police station.

Even at dawn today, there was a case that was handed over to a police officer on site for committing the acts mentioned above. If such an act of invasion of privacy continues to occur even after this announcement, our agency will take strong legal action without leniency in order to prevent further damage and protect the privacy of the artists, so please stop the act of invading the privacy of the artists immediately.”