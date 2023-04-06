Drake’s dad denies trolling claims in new track featuring Kim Kardashian sample

Drake’s father Dennis Graham has defended his son amid recent trolling claims over his son’s new song that featured a Kim Kardashian sample.

The Canadian rapper’s dad has shut down rumors that his son took a shot at Kim’s ex-husband Kanye West by featuring a sample of her voice in his new track, Rescue Me.

The God’s Plan singer previewed the song over the weekend on SiriusXM’s The Fry Yiy Show. The track feature a snippet of a sample of the SKIMS founder from the series finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

In the clip, Kim was heard speaking to her mom Kris Jenner about her now-ex, declaring that she “didn’t come this far, just to come this far and not be happy.”

Responding to a TMZ Instagram post, Graham wrote, “Drake is not trolling anyone, it’s just a song. Why try and create a Kanye and Drake beef again?”

Meanwhile, Drake has not issued any comment about the track one way or another.