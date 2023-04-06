King Charles in ‘limbo’ as Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘play their hand’

King Charles’ relationship with Archie and Lilibet reportedly stands in a ‘heartbreaking limbo’ because of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s antics.
These claims and revelations have been made by royal biographer and author Phil Dampier.
He shared his thoughts during an interview with The Mail.
There, he warned against the implications Archie and Lilibet will suffer, as a result of keeping King Charles in limbo.
Mr Dampier even went as far as to say, “I'm sure if they had made an early decision to attend and accept the King's invitation with good grace it would have been seen as the first step in rebuilding their relationship, and Archie and Lilibet would have been welcomed with open arms.”
Before concluding he also pointed out that while “They are too young to be involved in the actual ceremony but of course the King would love to see his grandchildren if they came over and it must be heartbreaking for him that he never sees them.”
