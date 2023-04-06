Priyanka Chopra's mom explains daughter's 'lost' projects

Priyanka Chopra's mother, Madhu Chopra, recounted that her superstar daughter's refusal to play certain scenes led her to lose several movies.

Speaking to Josh Talks, Asha, the star's mom recalled, "Both, she (Priyanka) and I were new to the film industry and the beauty industry. So, it was like one blind man leading another blind man. I had studied law and knew finance. So, I used to oversee her legal matter though she had good lawyers. I also overlooked her finances because I had knowledge. I had to be with her everywhere, be it narrations or meetings."



She continued, "One day we decided that she will not have any meetings, she will not go out anywhere, she will not fraternize after 7-7.30 in the evening. She stood firm on this decision and she did not do what she was not comfortable with. She lost many films because she refused to do some scenes which she thought are not worth it."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Chopra is in India with her family to promote her upcoming spy-thriller Citadel on Amazon Prime Video.