Harry slammed for writing about fight with William in memoir: ‘They’re boys, they do that’

File Footage

Prince Harry bashed for detailing his physical altercation with brother Prince William in his memoir Spare by author Fran Lebowitz, who claimed people in ‘Syrian refugee camps’ have complained less.



Speaking to iNews, the writer slammed the Duke of Sussex while also mocking the Prince of Wales, claiming that brothers hitting each other is very common.

"This thing now with Prince Harry, can you imagine a family where William is a smart one? I mean, there are people in Syrian refugee camps who I’m sure complained less,” Lebowitz said.

"Ask any man who has a brother if his brother ever hit him, 100 percent will say yes,” she added. “They’re boys, that’s when they do that, you know? If you had an older brother, and you’re a girl and you said he hit you, that’s a different thing."

Lebowitz will soon be touring the UK and Ireland for her show where she will be speaking about a variety of topics ranging from gay rights to celebrity culture.

Speaking about her visit, she said, "I was afraid the Coronation would be while I was there, because I’m certain that whenever the Coronation is, London gets shut down.”

"But, it turns out the Coronation is not when I’m there,” she added. "So you’re free to have your Coronation, which might seem silly, even to English people.”

"I mean, it’s 2023. A King? A Queen? It seems ridiculous,” she said.