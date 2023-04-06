Aditi Rao Hydari on being taken for granted for being petite: ‘You will break’

Aditi Rao is widely-known for films like Wazir, Kalank and more

Aditi Rao Hydari reveals people took her for granted in the initial days of her career for being tiny.

Hydari said people used to tell her: "Oh Aditi, if I do phoo, you will fly, and if we touch you, you will break."



While talking about her highs and lows, Aditi added: "I don’t want to use the word ‘struggle’. A part of being an artist is knowing that there are going to be ups and down. The idea is to be able to choose to believe and keep dreaming and believing that those dreams will come true. That takes gut and a kind of steadiness.”

She further stated that she has often received unrequested advice as well from many people: "I know that sometimes we get led a certain way and confused and people give a lot of advice. But I believe in keep bringing myself back, keeping the child alive in me alive and just keep dreaming. That, I would say, is what I hold on to and protect. I’ve been lucky enough to have people around me who also protect that in me.”



Aditi Rao Hydari is known for playing diverse roles in films like: Wazir, Kalank, Yeh Saali Zindagi and many more, reports Etimes.