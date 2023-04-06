Meghan Markle is a ‘copy-cat’ of people ‘famous for being themselves’

Meghan Markle is reportedly ‘aware’ of the fact that she “needs to hustle like the Kardashians, Paris Hilton, and other women famous for being themselves.”
PR expert and The Moment Lab founder Matt Yanofsky weighed into the matter.
He started it all off by telling to The Mirror about Meghan Markle’s bid for relevancy.
He believes “To stay relevant, Meghan now needs to hustle like the Kardashians, Paris Hilton, and other women famous for being themselves.”
“Like everyone famous for being themselves, she should show up to nearly every event she's invited to attend where there will be cameras.”
“If she acts too cocky to show up at unpaid events, she'll fade into obscurity.”
