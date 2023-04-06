Queen Camilla ‘only one’ holding back King Charles’ raging temper’

Experts believe Queen Camilla has become the only one possible for keeping King Charles and his anger in check.
These claims and admissions have been brought to light by English TV personality, Victoria Johns.
The TalkTV host shared everything during her interview with Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary on This Morning.
As a fan of Queen Camilla, Johns believes the monarch manages to control her husband’s anger outbursts on a regular.
She even went as far as to say, “That's not fair, she keeps a lid on his temper.”
“She made a speech at Gyles Brandreth's birthday and she was absolutely hilarious, I had real belly laughs!” she also added.
At the end of the Day, Johns believes Camilla is “an authentic person. She's not trying to be someone she isn't.”
