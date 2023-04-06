King Charles ‘still in limbo’ over Prince Harry’s plans for Coronation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just come under fire for putting King Charles in limbo over their plans for the Coronation.
These admissions have been brought to light by a Palace aide close to Deadline.
Per their findings, “Everything is still up in the air and there's only a month to go.”
“All people have been told is that 'it should hopefully be resolved soon'.”
“But in the meantime, the teams are trying to finalise plans for 2,000 guests, many of whom are international heads of state and VIPs. It's a headache.”
Even a source weighed in on the matter and chimed in to say, “Switching things like seating arrangements are fairly easy. But the thing that is causing more of a headache, is the security, cars and other logistical matters.”
“Any plans that mesh with the rest of the family are more important and problematic.”
