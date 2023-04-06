King Charles faces questions about family's hidden wealth ahead of coronation

Ahead of King Charles coronation, British newspaper The Guardian said it will publish a series of articles asking questions about the royal family's hidden wealth.

The newspaper wrote how requests for information about the royal family wealth are declined, and how their financial matters are kept hidden and even parliament cant discuss their conduct.

"In the coming weeks, the Cost of the crown series will ask challenging questions of the new king. Questions about the personal enrichment of his family, and the extent to which they have profited from their public roles," said an article in the newspaper.

"Questions about the dubious origins of some of their wealth. And questions about whether the public is getting value for money for the record sums it gives over each year to fund the Windsors and their lavish lifestyle," it said.

The Guardian wrote, "Buckingham Palace argues that the financial arrangements of royals should “remain private, as they would for any other individual”. But the mist that shrouds such questions comes from the confusion over what can legitimately be called the royals’ private wealth, what belongs to the British people, and what, as so often is the case, ambiguously straddles the two."

It said, "These are not easy topics for King Charles to confront. He may prefer that we were not raising them on the eve of his coronation. But we believe the time is right."

