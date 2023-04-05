Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned of pubic anger at King Charles coronation

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have been issued new warnings ahead of King Charles III's coronation.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex could face a "lose-lose" situation if they travelled to the UK to attend the monarch's historic event in May, a royal commentator has claimed.

The 74-year-old's coronation in Westminster Abbey will take place on May 6 - almost 70 years after his mother Queen Elizabeth II was crowned.

Meghan and Harry, according to royal commentator Hilary Fordwich, could face the anger of the British public if they choose to attend the event.

“The dilemma facing Harry and Meghan is that of a lose-lose situation," she told Express UK.

"On the one hand, if they do accept their invitation the likelihood of being booed by the British public, whom they threw under the bus, is highly likely." said the commentator.

Archie and Lilibet's parents have been invited to attend the coronation, but they are yet to confirm whether they would attend the landmark ceremony or not.