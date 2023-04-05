Meghan Markle’s presidential hopes dashed by political expert

file footage

Meghan Markle is rumoured to harbour political goals, but American experts believe that she is ‘too unpopular’ stateside to ever accomplish them.

It was recently reported that the Duchess of Sussex had shelled out more than $100,000 to talk to former US first lady Michelle Obama’s press chief, that too amid growing speculation that she is eyeing a US presidential bid.

However, American political experts have weighed in on the possibility of Meghan ever launching a political career, saying that she is still a ‘long way’ from getting into a public office.

Fox News host Stuart Varney was quoted by Express UK saying: “Meghan Markle is fuelling speculation that she could run for office. She’s a long way from getting public office.”

Varney’s comments were echoed by his co-host, Susan Li, who said that Meghan “needs to get more Americans to like her before she can make any major moves stateside.”

The comments come hot on the heels of reports that Meghan and Prince Harry’s popularity in the US is steadily going downhill; a recent poll by PR specialists Redfield & Winton revealed that Meghan’s net approval went from -2% to -33% in the last few months.