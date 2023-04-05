Meghan Markle bid to stand for something dosnt ‘translate to global role model-dom’

File Footage

Experts warn Meghan Markle’s bid to stand up for something is commendable but “does this quite translate to global role model-dom.”



These revelations and accusations have been issued by royal author Daniela Elser.

According to NZ Herald, she questioned, “Should Meghan want, she could be spending her days lolling by the pool re-reading the collected works of Jackie Collins and having her housekeeper bring her a fresh green juice on the hour, every hour.”



“It is to her immense credit that she wants to stand for something beyond the power of cashmere contempo casuals.”

“However, nor does this quite translate to global role model-dom. The sticking point in all of this is the gap between the Meghan hyperbole and the actuality.”