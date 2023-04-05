Suggesting Meghan Markle’s ‘shaping tomorrow’ is ‘a stretch’

File Footage

Experts warn that its “quite a stretch" to assume Meghan Markle “shaping tomorrow or truly leading the charge”.



These revelations and accusations have been issued by royal author Daniela Elser.

According to NZ Herald, she claimed, “Yes, Meghan has done far more to try and help the world – women especially – than your garden-variety, Montecito mum doing the school run in a top-of-the-line Range Rover and worried she might miss her power yoga class.”



The expert also went on to add, “Meghan deserves kudos for her work – truly – but it is quite the stretch to suggest that she is someone shaping tomorrow or truly leading the charge.”