Sarah Ferguson shows love and support for King Charles amid William, Harry feud

Sarah Ferguson appeared sympathising with King Charles III amid ongoing family crisis, saying: "I don’t know how he’s managing. I really don’t."



Sharing her opinion about the ongoing rift between Prince William and Prince Harry, the Duchess of York says that she has no idea how King Charles, who's set to be crowned on May 6, is coping as a parent.

Prince Andrew's ex-wife expressed her support and love for the new monarch, saying: "We used to go skiing together. And I honestly have no idea how he’s managing with the amount of paperwork and all the overwhelming things he must have to deal with."

She also spoke of her ex-husband Andrew's difficult time as he was engulfed in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal and eviscerated by just about everyone, saying: “The three of us have helped their father through a very tricky time. And don’t forget also that his mum was amazing."

"The Queen and I, when she was alive, we both bookended him to help him through this. So, we’re a very strong family unit. No one can break the York family."