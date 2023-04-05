Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri makes shocking statement about 'Hindi film industry'

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is famous for making films like 'The Kashmir Files' and 'Hate Story'

Director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri shares his stance regarding the current condition of Bollywood, says it is in bad shape.

Taking it to his twitter account, The Kashmir Files director shared a post claiming that Bollywood is in a bad shape and most of the money is being wasted to maintain a good lifestyle and vanity for the stars.

Recently, an article came out that reported how only Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan managed to earn promising numbers at the box office in the beginning of 2023. Even though, Luv Ranjan’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar also collected INR 120 crore but that can’t be listed among hit films due to the production cost.

Vivek, in response to this article, wrote: “Bollywood is in bad shape. Again. Seems as if the entire industry is happy giving unrealistic and exorbitant fees to stars who can’t even guarantee an opening. Most money is wasted in vanity and lifestyle of stars. What’s going wrong?”

In first quarter of 2023, many films got released namely: Selfiee, Shehzada, Bholaa, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar. But only Pathaan performed well, reports Indiatoday.