Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sara Ferguson opens up on Harry, Meghan’s struggle with press

Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew's ex-wife who was affectionately nicknamed Fergie when she married into the royal family in 1986, has shared her thoughts about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's struggle with the press.



Given her own experiences, during her conversation with The Independent, the 63-year-old tried to answer a question about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's struggles with the press.

Sarah said: "I married into the royal family in 1986 and that was an immense honour but it also came with pressures of being in the public eye. I struggled with that at times, and I think social media probably makes it even more difficult today."

Andrew's ex appeared showing sympathy for Harry s she added: "I don’t believe in judging anyone, and I would just ask for a little more kindness."

When askes by the interviewer whether she agrees with the Duke of Sussex that the royal model for spares needs to be changed, Sarah replied as saying she "needs to research spares throughout history before she can answer. Some of my questions are swerved like a skilled politician. Unlike Harry and Meghan, though, who revealed last month that their children have prince and princess titles."

The author added that she never questioned whether her daughters should have princess titles: "I didn’t think about it, then. And I don’t think about it now. I believe that the title doesn’t make you the person you are. I believe that true humility comes from your heart."