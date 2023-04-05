Kate Middleton, Prince William express true feelings over Prince George coronation role

Prince William and Kate Middleton have expressed their true feelings as King Charles announced a major role for their eldest son Prince George in coronation.

Kate and William’s spokesperson told People, “His parents are very excited and delighted that he is a page."

The Prince and Princess of Wales spokesperson further said "It's something that his parents have thought long and hard about and are very much looking forward to — and I'm sure George is, too."

Buckingham Palace confirmed late on Tuesday that King Charles grandson Prince George and the grandchildren of the Queen Consort Camilla will play major roles in the coronation of the British monarch next month.

George, 9 will be one of the king's four pages of honour who will accompany him at the grand ceremony on May 6, and join the procession through the nave of London's Westminster Abbey.

Earlier, there were reports, Prince William and Kate were worried and allegedly in a disagreement with the palace officials over the role of Prince George in King Charles coronation.