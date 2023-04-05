Prince Harry, Meghan Markle standing at ‘cusp’ of brand collapse

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly risk having their entire brand identity ‘end in a complete collapse’.
The claims in question have been issued by Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burell.
According to Showbiz Cheat Sheet, she started the chat off by warning, “Especially in this coronation year. He is not promoting the royal family. Instead, he is taking it apart.”
In light of this, Mr Burell also warned, “We are watching the dismantling of Harry and Meghan" right in this very moment.
Before concluding, Mr Burell also issued a word of warning to the Sussexes, regarding the future of their brand.
As part of the warning he claimed, “Their brand, I think, is going to collapse. I don’t think it’s going to survive.”
