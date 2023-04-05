Prince William urged not to let ‘obstacles get in the way’ of Prince Harry

Prince William has just been warned against ‘walking away’ from his brother Prince Harry.
The claims in question have been issued by Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burell.
He told The Mirror, “I think what I have to say could bring the boys back together. Which Diana would have desperately wanted. I will only tell them the truth, that is all. I am not looking for anything in return.”
The Late Diana’s butler also weighed in on everything and admitted that he’d “try and do my bit” to see the brothers reconcile.
“Wouldn’t it be wonderful to see the boys repair their relationship? The public would love that. I’d applaud that,” he questioned during the course of his chat.
At the end of the day, “I’d love to see William put his arm around his brother. But I don’t think we’re going to see that because there are too many obstacles in the way.”
