Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden's 'Citadel' promotions: Rekha, Nora and others attend event

Priyanka Chopra is currenlty in India promoting her show Citadel with co-star Richard Madden; several Bollywood celebrities attend the event.
Earlier today, pictures came out from the promotional event of the show where Priyanka and Richard made an extremely stunning appearance on the carpet.
Priyanka wore a printed light blue coloured gown having a voluminous trail and thigh-slit. She opted for a bold make up along with her outfit and also wore matching black high heels. Meanwhile, Richard wore an all-black suit and looked dapper.
Apart from the lead cast, many famous showbiz celebrities also became a part of Citadel’s promotional event.
For instance, the legendary Rekha Ji graced the carpet with her presence wearing her signature saree. Whereas, Nora Fatehi also attended the event wearing a stunning black ensemble.
Moreover, Varun Dhawan, Ali Fazal, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shweta Sharma Tripathi, Anubhav Bassi, Kusha Kapila, Patralekhaa, Mohit Raina and many other were also spotted at the promotions.
Directed by Russo brothers, Citadel features Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden in the role of spies suffering from amnesia. The show is all set to stream on Amazon Prime on April 28, reports Pinkvilla.
