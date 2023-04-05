Prince Harry risks crafting a ‘self-absorbed stunt’ at the King's Coronation

File Footage

Prince Harry reportedly stands to unleash a truly “self-absorbed stunt” at the King's Coronation.



These claims and admissions have been issued by Sky News Australia's contributor Nigel Jones.

He warned, “Harry intentionally timed his trip to coincide with his father's trip to Germany,” in order to make it “all about him.”



“His day in court should make us apprehensive as to whether he intends to try and pull a similarly self-absorbed stunt at his father's Coronation next month.”

“Approaching the age of 40, Harry really does need to grow up and appreciate that the world has other priorities than the wounded pride of privilege princeling.”