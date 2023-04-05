Prince Harry risks crafting a ‘self-absorbed stunt’ at the King's Coronation

Prince Harry reportedly stands to unleash a truly “self-absorbed stunt” at the King's Coronation.
These claims and admissions have been issued by Sky News Australia's contributor Nigel Jones.
He warned, “Harry intentionally timed his trip to coincide with his father's trip to Germany,” in order to make it “all about him.”
“His day in court should make us apprehensive as to whether he intends to try and pull a similarly self-absorbed stunt at his father's Coronation next month.”
“Approaching the age of 40, Harry really does need to grow up and appreciate that the world has other priorities than the wounded pride of privilege princeling.”
Prince William handed Jacinda an important royal role, saying “It is an honour to welcome Jacinda Ardern to the...
Prince Harry and Prince William have been estranged ever since his memoir ‘Spare’ detailed their strained...
Ram Charan resturns a favour by charging no fees for song 'Yentamma'
King Charles will be officially crowned in May
Kareena Kapoor says Saif Ali Khan does not need to try hard to be styllish
Sophie visited the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital for an official visit