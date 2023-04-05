Prince William, Prince Harry ‘unable to forgive’: ‘The bad blood is overflowing’

File Footage

Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship has just been broken down by insiders.



These insights and claims have been issued by an inside source.

According to Showbiz Cheat Sheet, even the Queen’s funeral was unable to stir up the brotherly bond after Megxit.



Even the insider warns, “There was no warmth, comfort or mending of fences as usually happens when meeting at a loved one’s funeral.”

This comes amid similar claims that “The bad blood was obviously flowing even there — and their mother would have been heartbroken. Some people at Her Majesty’s vigil swore they could feel Diana’s presence, but her sons were unmoved.”