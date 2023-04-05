Ram Charan charges ‘no fee’ for being part of Salman Khan’s 'Yentamma' song

Ram Charan charged no money for featuring in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan song Yentamma.
In a way, Ram has returned the favour. Salman is good friends with Ram and his father Chiranjeevi, who is a mega star in Tollywood. He once played a small role in film Chiranjeevi’s film Godfather without charging any peny and now Ram has done the same thing.
Song Yentamma features; Khan, Charan, Venkatesh and Pooja Hedge. It highlights the south Indian culture in the video. The song has turned out to be a massive hit on internet specially among Khan and Charan’s fans.
Backed by Salman Khan Production, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji. It features a bunch of talented actors including Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav juyal, Abhimanyu Singh, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Pala Tiwari, Bhumika Chawla and Jagapathi Babu.
Salman Khan is back yet again to amuse his well-wishers and fans with a family entertainer filled with lots of action, comedy, romance, and drama. The film is slated to release in theatre in Eid 2023, reports Indiatoday.
Prince Harry’s London visit last week has drawn quite a lot of speculations with regards to the ongoing dynamics...
Cindy Crawford married Rande Gerber in the Bahamas on May 29, 1998 and share two children together
Megan Fox got engaged to Machine Gun Kelly in January 2022 while on vacation in Puerto Rico after dating for two years.
Sophie Turner struggled with severe eating disorders when she was just a teenager
Prince Harry talks about attending Queen Elizabeth Golden Jubilee
King Charles deals a fresh blow to Harry as Duke remains undecided on coronation