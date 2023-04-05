Kate Middleton video wishing Lilibet ‘all the very best’ goes viral

Kate Middleton’s video where she wishes Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s daughter Lilibet ‘very best’ has gone viral on social media platforms.



In a throwback video from June 2021, shared on TikTok, the Princess of Wales was asked, “Your Royal Highness, do you have any wishes for your new niece, Lilibet?"

To which, Kate Middleton replied, “Oh, I wish her all the very best. I can't wait to meet her because we haven't yet, met her yet, so hopefully that will be soon."

The journalist also asked “Have you FaceTimed her yet?"

The Princess of Wales replied “No, I haven't. No.”

Kate Middleton was asked for comments nearly a week after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced the birth of their daughter.

The video has received over two million views and thousands of hearts within three days after it was uploaded on TikTok.